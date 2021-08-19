East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: East Texas non-profit puts out a call for volunteers

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Multi-Cultural Educational Center in Palestine has been serving citizens for 39 years. They provide clothing, food, and education and more. Now the organization in need of some help and some volunteers.

MCEC Director Betty Nickerson says she was thinking of shortening the days open to two days a week to give herself a break, but decided against that after her family stepped in to keep the doors open five days a week.

