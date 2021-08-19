WAC Announces 2021-22 Championship Schedule

DENVER – The WAC today announced the dates, sites and hosts for all 19 of its championships for 2021-22 school year.

Headlining the schedule is the 2022 WAC Basketball Tournament, which will hold the final three rounds on March 9-12, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. With the tournament expanding to 10 teams this season, the date and site for the first round games will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to not only return to Orleans Arena, as it has proven to be a great venue for our tournament, but also to spread our championships across our geographic footprint,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd.

Seven different institutions will host WAC Championships during the 2021-22 year. Nine of the 19 championships will be held at neutral sites.

The complete schedule is listed below:

2021-22 WAC Championships Calendar

Sport Date(s) Location/Host Site Field Size

Cross Country (M/W) Oct. 30, 2021 Riverside, Calif./California Baptist UC Riverside Ag/Ops Course All Teams

Women’s Soccer Nov. 3, 5, 7, 2021 Abilene, Texas/Abilene Christian Elmer Gray Stadium Six Teams

Men’s Soccer Nov. 10, 12, 14, 2021 Phoenix/Grand Canyon GCU Stadium Six Teams

Volleyball Nov. 18 - 20, 2021 Las Cruces, N.M./NM State Pan American Center Eight Teams

Indoor Track & Field (M/W) Feb. 18 - 19, 2022 Albuquerque, N.M./WAC Albuquerque Convention Center All Teams

Swimming & Diving (M/W) Feb. 23 - 26, 2022 Houston/WAC CRWC Natatorium All Teams

Basketball (M/W) March 9 - 12, 2022 Las Vegas/WAC Orleans Arena 10 Teams

NOTE: First Round site is TBA

Women’s Golf April 18 - 20, 2022 Kerrville, Texas/WAC Riverhill Country Club All Teams

Tennis (M/W) April 22 - 24, 2022 Beaumont, Texas/Lamar University Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center (M) Six Teams

(W) Eight Teams

Men’s Golf April 29 - May 1, 2022 Boulder City, Nev./WAC Boulder Creek Golf Club All Teams

Softball May 11 - 14, 2022 Huntsville, Texas/Sam Houston Bearkat Softball Complex Eight Teams

Outdoor Track & Field (M/W) May 12 - 14, 2022 Seattle/Seattle U Husky Track All Teams

Baseball May 25 - 28/29, 2022 Mesa, Ariz./WAC Hohokam Stadium Eight Teams