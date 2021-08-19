Volunteer Central: Places to serve the community Aug. 19-26

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is always a need for people with a desire to help others in our area. Check out this week’s list of groups and organizations that could use some volunteers.

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Mrs. Roxbury at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

Become a “Project Lifesaver” volunteer! Change the battery every two months in a life-saving transmitter bracelet for people who have dementia and have a tendency to wander and get lost. We work with local law enforcement to administer this program. A home visit provides encouragement for the caregiver and the person with dementia. Full training is provided and is very flexible! Call (903) 509-8323.

Heart to Heart Hospice

Be a blessing and volunteer! Our volunteers provide company and engage in activities such as reading, conversing, playing games, or just being there for comfort during the hardest part of someone’s life. Would you rather work in an office setting? We have administrative opportunities available such as filing, answering phones, mailing, and assisting with special projects. Become a part of our hospice team today! Contact Michelle Miller for more information: 903-593-6619.

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! The Hospice of East Texas has opened a Thrift Shop in Jacksonville and we have wonderful volunteer opportunities in the new shop. In addition, caring volunteers are needed in the Longview area. Our volunteers tell us, “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice: www.hospiceofeasttexas.org

For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia:annette.garcia@christushealth.org; https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer/volunteer-application

PATH

PATH has volunteer opportunities available in our Emergency Services department, such as Receptionist, Caseworkers, Panty, and special summer drives. Minimum age is 15. PATH operates Monday-Thursday with two volunteer shifts of 8a-1p or 1p-6p. Contact Michael at 903--617-2823.

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: development@etcc.org

