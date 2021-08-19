East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday’s Weather: A few more thunderstorms today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A little bit of patchy fog this morning along with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.  A few more thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, but not quite as many as the last couple of days.  Those areas that see rain this afternoon will reach the upper 80s.  Places that miss out on the rain today will reach the lower 90s.  Chances for rain are gone as we head into the weekend with quickly warming temperatures.  Expect partly cloudy skies and hot, humid conditions for Saturday and Sunday.  By early next week, lots of sunshine is in the forecast with temperatures back in the upper 90s.

