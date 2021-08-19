East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another warm, muggy, and rainy day as showers and storms showed some decent coverage across the area, leading to a wide variance in temperatures across the area. Rain coverage will begin to decrease this evening, and most of us will remain dry throughout the day tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, expect more heat than what we have seen over the past couple of days as plenty of sunshine and southerly winds allow our temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 90s for highs. With ample humidity in place, those lower to middle 90s are going to feel more like 101-108 degrees so bring plenty of water with you no matter where you go! More hot and dry weather on tap for the weekend with average highs in the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. Higher pressure will continue to build in over East Texas for the first half of next week, leading to above average highs in the middle to upper 90s through Wednesday.

