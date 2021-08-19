East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Six crooks overpower Central Texas CEFCO employee, break into ATM, steal cash box

A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.
A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.(Milam County Crime Stoppers)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for six suspects who overpowered the lone clerk of a Milam County CEFCO early Thursday, broke into an ATM, and escaped with the cash box.

Milam County deputies, Rockdale police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 3 a.m. to the report of a robbery at the store at 826 East Avenue C in Milano.

“This appeared to be a coordinated event,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-(TIPS).

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Lonney Charles Williams
Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

WEBXTRA: White Oak ISD fire academy
White Oak ISD starts fire academy class
According to Shelby Chunn, there was 12 inches of water in their parking lot and 6 inches of...
Whitehouse business wants answers after experiencing problems from flooding
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
infusion center
Additional medical personnel to be deployed, more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers established throughout Texas
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-19-21 PART 3
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-19-21 PART 3