Red Zone Preview: Arp ready for success

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pardon the Arp Tigers if they feel this year’s team will be one of more success than last year, for this reason says senior defensive lineman AJ Arrington.

“it’s really good we have a lot of trust between each other, people last year that sometimes held us back are gone,” he said.

Obviously, there’s more that has to be done, and the players realize that and its important that the players realize the team’s short comings.

“Offense wasn’t really getting’ done, we got better over the summer,” he said.

Senior leadership is always key for any team, and the Tigers are no different. Winning only two games last year left a bad taste in their mouths, and it should have. The evaluation process never changes, but time does.

“Michael, I’ve been doing these 30 years’ time just goes so fast; after 30 years you don’t even know your head’s spinning so. Yes, sir we want to find out and identify where we’re at with our kids that we have. The young ones they’ve gotta learn, they’ve gotta grow quickly and that’s how we evaluate these kids.”

Tigers may also have newfound confidence there has to be a starting point and if you as a leader believes in the team, others will follow

Do you already say ok because we have x amount of guys returning on this side of the ball, that’s going to dictate our strength? Or you determine what the strength is going to be and that’s what you work on?

“Michael, great question. We’re going to evaluate and put our best 11 on defense. And we’ll take that from the best 11 on defense, then we’ll go to our next best on offense. So, we’re going to make sure we have the ability to stop people. If we can, and then offensively we want to control the clock, control the ball and go from there.”

