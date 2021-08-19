East Texas Now Business Break
Police investigating after body found on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler

Body found in roadway
Body found in roadway((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a body was found in the roadway early Thursday.

Police say they responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway around 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, they found the person deceased.

The cause of the person’s death is still under investigation. The identity of the person is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

