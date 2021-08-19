East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New time for East Texas Food Bank produce distribution event Friday

The Etoile Food Pantry still procures foods from the East Texas Food Bank, but items are not...
The Etoile Food Pantry still procures foods from the East Texas Food Bank, but items are not pre-selected. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold another “mega” drive-thru produce distribution on Friday in Tyler, but at a new time.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park. This time has been changed from the summer hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

  • Tuesday, 8/31 in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, 9/3 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, 9/10 in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount...
Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
A driver has crashed into a home located off Troup Highway.
Tyler police identify man arrested after crashing vehicle into home off Troup Highway
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

Hawkins and Good Shepherd Way
New traffic signal at Hawkins and Good Shepherd Way in Longview to be fully operational Aug. 26
Body found in roadway
Police investigating after body found on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
A federal appeals court in New Orleans has upheld a Texas law outlawing a commonly used...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure
Jeremiah Hampton, DOB: 10/16/1985, was found safe Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021 after being reported...
Missing man traveling from Mansfield to Tyler found safe