New time for East Texas Food Bank produce distribution event Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold another “mega” drive-thru produce distribution on Friday in Tyler, but at a new time.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park. This time has been changed from the summer hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

Tuesday, 8/31 in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, 9/3 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, 9/10 in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.