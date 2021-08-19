East Texas Now Business Break
New protections for employees filing sexual harassment claims going into effect September 1

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Currently, an employer can have a claim filed against them for sexual harassment if they have 15 or more employees.

After September 1, any employer or person in a position of management can have one made against them and local attorneys see them from all places.

“There are many small employers in the Panhandle of course and we have seen sexual harassment cases frequently in places like doctors offices, small restaurants, and law firms,” said Vicki Wilmarth, attorney at Wright, Wilmarth, and Byrd, PLLC.

Employees will have more time to file a claim having up to 300 days when they previously had 180 days with the Texas Workforce Commission.

If the claim is approved, it can now be more than just the company getting sued for compensation.

“The way that Texas has expanded the definition of who is an employer,” said Wilmarth. “An employee who is harassed can sue the company, they can sue the person who harassed them, they can sue a manager that let it happen. There will be more defendants in the suit.”

Claims for sexual harassment can even include a harassing an employee of their sexuality and gender identity.

Local business owners are planning to make a change to protect themselves.

“With an increasingly diverse workforce, its important for us that our handbook is updated with these new laws,” said Andrew Brandt, co-owner of Phone Medic. “We also encourage other businesses to look at their policies and procedures so they’re not left vulnerable with this new legislation passed.”

“Right now I’ve been running the business on my own, but for my future employees that do start to come in, I’m going to have policies and handbooks definitely in place,” said Stacy Saenz, owner of Sta&Co. “I feel like that is something that will have to be revisited regularly.”

As the state takes more accountability with this law going into effect, Wilmarth believes more employees will prefer to take their cases to the state to win and file lawsuits and encourages small businesses to update their polices and to inform their workers.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

