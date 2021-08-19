East Texas Now Business Break
The Mack Show heading overseas

(AC Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Professional basketball player Natasha Mack is heading overseas to continue her basketball career.

The Lufkin native has picked up a contract from AZS UMCS Lublin. The team plays in Poland’s Basket Liga Kobiet league. It is the highest tier of Polish professional basketball.

Mack was drafted in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft, following an outstanding college career where she was named the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year. Mack also played two years at her home town Angelina College. Mack is the programs All-time leading points scorer and shot blocker. She earned the NJCAA Player of the Year Award in 2019.

Mack was cut by the Sky at the end of training camp but briefly brought back to the team. She also spent a short time with the Minnesota Lynx. Mack was on a short term contract with the team while forward Natalie Achonwa left the team to play for Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mack has played in a total of four WNBA games, three with Chicago and one with Minnesota, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.3 minutes.

