Lufkin ISD expresses their extreme need for substitute teachers

Lufkin ISD hopes to fill their substitute teacher shortage
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -A school year unlike most, as districts across the nation start instruction for the upcoming school year, another problem arises. Lufkin ISD assistant superintendent of administrative services Dr. Daniel Spikes explains their extreme need for substitute teachers.

“This year we’ve started off with i think we have 89 subs right now and 38 that are in the process of being hired oh so we’re about to that 130 number but again our goal is 200,” Spikes said.

Dr. Daniel Spikes says the number one reason for the lack of substitute teachers, the pandemic. He says there is a greater need due to the possibility of teachers getting sick. In order to be proactive, the district wants to make sure all grounds are covered, which means ensuring backups for the backup subs.

“Also, we have a teacher shortage and so there are a lot of districts that are looking for subs as well so I’m sure they’re going other places as well, so short supply but huge demand,” Spikes said.

Dr. Spikes says their looking into other options to increase their staffing, and they proposed a plan Tuesday to partner with Education Solution Services.

“The need is so great so we’re looking to try to partner with ESS which is a substitute management system, they’re a national organization that helps to provide staffing for teachers, custodial staff in school districts across the nation,” Spikes said.

Lufkin ISD submitted this proposal Tuesday night to the school board. They say a partnership with ESS will help to recruit more members, since ESS can offer substitute teachers more incentives.

“They can also pay subs on a weekly basis. I think just what they’re able to offer alone just based upon their system is going to entice more people to come into the district. They also offer benefits,” Spikes said.

Dr. Spikes says they will work until they reach their desired fill rate for substitute teachers.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where students aren’t able to come to school and get the education that they need,” Spikes said.

The proposed ESS partnership will begin at all Lufkin ISD campuses to Friday morning, if approved at the board meeting tonight at 6pm.

