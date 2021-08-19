Livingston Lions looking to prove 2020 was not a fluke

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Livingston Lions are looking to prove their 2020 10-4A DI championship was not a fluke as they prepare for this season.

The Lions went 2-27 over a three year period but in 2020 things were different with the team going 8-3 and perfect in district play.

“We are ready,” quarterback Damien Ruiz said. “We worked so hard to get up here and we want to keep working and stay up there.”

The Lions have a team mentality in 2021 knowing they cannot sneak up on anyone. Head coach Finis Vanover does not believe anyone will overlook his team.

“They better not or they will get boogered up pretty quick if they do,” Vanover said.

The winning on the field was not just about skill but also a change in the culture. The turnaround under Vanover, who came into the program in 2018, was not fast. It took building from the junior high level up and now the team has a winning mindset.

“The whole atmosphere has changed,” lineman Breckett Long said. “We have overcome so much adversity. We are playing as a team. They will see the best ever at Livingston. "

The players know that what happened in 2020 does not mean 2021 will be easy. The Lions are predicted to finish second in their district behind state ranked Huffman Hargrave. The team is ready to prove that the win over the Falcons last year was not an upset but just a reality of how good they are.

“We haven’t had to say a whole lot,” Vanover said. They understand the deal. We have 17 all-district performers on this squad from last year and they get the deal. They understand what is at stake. they understand what is expected of them.”

