Henderson Co. Sheriff: Elderly man shoots neighbor during welfare check

Huey Nichols
Huey Nichols(Henderson County Sheriffs Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An elderly man from Athens has now been charged with murder after the shooting victim dies.

According to a preliminary report from The Henderson County Sherriff’s office, an elderly man was arrested Wednesday after he shot and injured his neighbor through the screen door of his residence, said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Huey Edward Nichols, 85, was originally charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon but now that charge has been upgraded to a murder charge per the sheriff’s office, Nichols is currently in the Henderson County Jail.

According to Hillhouse, Nichols fired a single round from a 38-caliber revolver through the door, striking the victim in the upper abdomen. The victim was in critical condition in a Tyler hospital but has now passed.

According to Investigator Daniel Wright, the victim went to the home in the 14000 block of VZCR 4811 to check on the welfare of Nichols, which is in Henderson County.

There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, though the suspect said he was threatened, said the report.

The Family of the victim said they regularly drop by unannounced to check on the status of the neighbor.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

