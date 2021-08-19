East Texas Now Business Break
Gilmer man gets 3 years in prison for CARES act fraud

Dalton Shane Brewer
Dalton Shane Brewer((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas – A Gilmer man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Dalton Brewer, 25, pleaded guilty on March 4, 2021, to conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possess, and use a means of identification and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.  Brewer was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $11,230.77.

According to information presented in court, from at least November 2019 through June 2020, Brewer and Emilee Fenton conspired to possess and use the means of identification of other persons, including names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth, in connection with the theft of government money, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, theft of mail, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. 

Brewer and Fenton were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 19, 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fenton was also charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft for her role in obtaining two EIPs (Economic Impact Payments) using the identity of other persons.   Fenton pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 23, 2021 and was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on June 29, 2021.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Not only was Mr. Brewer stealing taxpayer money – money intended to assist those suffering due to the pandemic – but he also stole the identities of innocent persons to effectuate his fraud,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.  “The CARES Act exists to provide economic stability and public confidence, both of which are undermined by criminal acts of program fraud.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld.

