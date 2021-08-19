Gilmer man arrested for allegedly shooting at law enforcement officer

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fired a rifle at law enforcement and evaded arrest.

According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, a man and woman were spotted on Hwy 49 outside a truck. The person who reported the incident said it looked as if the two were arguing, and that the man was brandishing a rifle.

Deputies responded. When they got to the scene, the two people were back in the truck, and the man fled from the deputies. He fled into Daingerfield, where he allegedly pointed his rifle at officers.

He continued fleeing, Martin said, into Cass County. He allegedly shot at officers in that county. No one was injured.

Eventually DPS troopers stopped the vehicle in Avinger. They saw him throw the rifle from the window of the truck at some point in the chase, and Martin said that it was recovered.

The man is charged with attempting to assault a police officer and evading arrest. His identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.