East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide

Paul Galindo, 28.
Paul Galindo, 28.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A former Midland County jailer is in custody after being arrested Thursday.

Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Tampering with Government Records.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes following a criminal investigation into Galindo while he was employed at the jail.

Galindo was suspended during the investigation and is no longer employed.

No other details were shared on the investigation, including who the victim of the homicide was.

Galindo’s bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount...
Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Teacher of the year
WEBXTRA: Teacher of the Year
WEBXTRA: White Oak ISD fire academy
White Oak ISD starts fire academy
WEBXTRA: White Oak ISD fire academy
WEBXTRA: White Oak Fire Academy
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
Artist Kim Craig shares the mural she painted at the Tyler Animal Shelter.
WebXtra: Tyler artists ‘Paint the Shelter’