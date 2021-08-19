First Christian Church Tyler hosts disciples of Christ clergy for anti-racism, pro-reconciliation training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the first training of its kind for the First Christian Church of Tyler leaders and for many Disciples of Christ Clergy in the Southwest region. It’s called regional anti-racism training.

In September 2020 the requirement for pro-reconciliation and anti-racism training was established for any Disciples of Christ Clergy wishing to hold standing in the denomination in the Southwest region.

The goal of the training is to educate clergy who then go back to their churches and preach, do teachings and community outreach to share what they’ve learned.

“I’ve staked my claim on this, ‘I love people.’ That’s what clergy do. But I can’t just say it and assume my life lives that out or bears that out. To love people is a verb, it’s action and some of that action is to see more people and to see more widely than through my own lens,” said Rev. Ginger Brandt, Associate Minister First Christian Church Tyler.

Clergy watched presentations and had discussions based on where their church is along the continuum of anti-racism, how the church participated in the “doctrine of discovery, and the next-steps for congregations.

“We have to be able to hear one another and engage with one another, even when the dialogue is difficult. Even when there are differing ideas, thoughts, and understandings, this is where we have to begin and I think as a result of that we will see this work and the tentacles of this work spread further into community,” said Rev. Alfred Walker, Community Regional Minister for Reconciliation and Anti-Racism Christian Church in the Southwest.

