Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder

Two men now in custody for murder of Jadarion Hill
Lonney Charles Williams
Lonney Charles Williams(Panola County Detention Center)
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Jadarion Hill on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Hill was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the corner of Tatum Street and Eubanks Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Lonney Charles Williams, 57, was arrested on a warrant for murder Wednesday morning, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. This comes after the arrest of Earington Lamuel Mumphrey II, 28, on Monday.

Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.(Panola Co. Jail)

Smith said police received information on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. that Williams was at the Panola County Courthouse. Police responded and took Williams into custody.

The investigation continues and the case will be forwarded to the Panola County District Attorney for prosecution, according to Smith.

