Bond set at $50,000 for Gilmer man accused of shooting at law enforcement

Chancellor Gunter
Chancellor Gunter((Source: Morris County Sheriff's Office))
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man accused of shooting at law enforcement and evading arrest.

Chancellor Gunter of Gilmer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin said around noon Wednesday, deputies received a report of a man and woman arguing on the side of Highway 49 and that the man, identified as Gunter, was brandishing a rifle.

When deputies arrived, Martin said Gunter attempted to flee in a big rig truck on Highway 49 towards Hughes Springs. Martin said at one point, Gunter fired shots at law enforcement.

DPS, Daingerfield police, and Hughes Springs police joined in the pursuit which went through Avinger and ended in Linden with a DPS roadblock at which point Gunter surrendered.

Martin said Gunter’s bond amount may change.

Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
