Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After quite the rainy start to our hump day, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist throughout the rest of the day and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties until 10 PM tonight. We have already seen a lot of water drop over the past twelve hours, and any heavy downpours could begin to pool up in low-lying, poor drainage areas. Remember, NEVER try to drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown. Our highs this afternoon will trend below average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees thanks to the cloud cover and scattered rain, but if the rain sticks around your location more often than not, then you will likely experience temperatures closer to the 70s and 80s throughout the typical heat of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout the day tomorrow as well before our skies start to dry out by Friday. Rain chances essentially drop down to zero for the weekend as well as the first half of next week thanks to higher pressure building back in over the area. Remember that these high-pressure bubbles are called “Heat Domes” for a reason, and our afternoon temperatures are more than likely going to reflect that as we warm into the middle to upper 90s by the midpoint of next week.

