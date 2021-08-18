East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: City of Tyler gets input on public transportation

Tyler Transit making upgrades on buses and adjusting routes.
Tyler Transit making upgrades on buses and adjusting routes.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to improve the rider’s experience, the City of Tyler’s Transit Department held the first of three public meetings at the Tyler Public Library.

They are looking for input into changes needed in routes, stops and schedules to their fixed route bus system.

They also wanted to inform the public about the information and changes gathered from their 2020 Tyler route study.

“We encourage people to come out to these meetings. Give Some more input, because the more the better and obviously if we can get more input, we can improve the system that much more,” said Tyler Transit General Manager James Torres.

The next public meeting will be at 6pm on September 1 at the Glass Recreation Center.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County health authority, was on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss...
Smith County health authority discusses possibility of COVID-19 booster shots
KLTV's Jeff Chavez speaks with Tyler Transit General Manager James Torres.
WebXtra: Tyler Transit
.
Better East Texas: Flexibility a necessity as school resumes
.
BET: Back to school