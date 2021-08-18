WebXtra: City of Tyler gets input on public transportation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to improve the rider’s experience, the City of Tyler’s Transit Department held the first of three public meetings at the Tyler Public Library.

They are looking for input into changes needed in routes, stops and schedules to their fixed route bus system.

They also wanted to inform the public about the information and changes gathered from their 2020 Tyler route study.

“We encourage people to come out to these meetings. Give Some more input, because the more the better and obviously if we can get more input, we can improve the system that much more,” said Tyler Transit General Manager James Torres.

The next public meeting will be at 6pm on September 1 at the Glass Recreation Center.

