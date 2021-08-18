Waskom ISD to close all campuses through Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

WASKOM, Texas (KLTV) - Waskom Independent School District will close all its campuses through Monday, Aug. 23 due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Facebook post made by Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty, the normal school schedule will resume on Tuesday.

“While we know this is an inconvenience for some families, we are trying to stop the spread of COVID on all campuses. We feel this is the option to curb the spread of illness throughout the district, protect our students and staff, and allow us to reopen safely,” Patty said. “The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern. We want to keep our people safe. Over the next five days, our campuses will be cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe environment when our students and staff return on Tuesday.”

Patty said staff will be available on all campuses to take calls on Monday should children develop symptoms.

