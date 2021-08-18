Vehicle crashes into home off Troup Highway in Tyler; 1 arrested

East Texas Now Business Break
A driver has crashed into a home located off Troup Highway.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A driver has crashed into a home off of Troup Highway in Tyler.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says the driver ran from the scene but was caught and arrested by a Tyler police officer. The driver is charged with DWI and evading arrest.

The home is located at the intersection of Troup Highway and South Sneed Street.

The pickup truck crashed through the fireplace and into the home.

The homeowner was not there at the time.

There are no reports of injuries.

