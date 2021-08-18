Jury sentences Tyler man accused of trafficking cocaine, gun violence to 11 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, a Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Johnny Lee Wickware, 38, pleaded guilty on April 29 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to information presented in court, from October 2019 through June 2020, Wickware was part of a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base in the Smith County area. During that time, Wickware sold drugs on at least five different occasions, the U.S. Attorney said. During one of those transactions, Wickware also sold a pistol and ammunition.

Wickware was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 21, 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, he was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for the drug charge and 60 months for the firearms violation. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker ordered the penalties to be served consecutively for a total of 136 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.