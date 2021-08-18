Tyler ISD names Andy Woods PE teacher as Texas Teacher of the Year finalist

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD surprised physical education (PE) teacher Ashley Phelps on Wednesday morning by announcing she is one of six 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year finalists.

Phelps is the District’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and was recently named the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The six finalists will be invited to Austin in October for interviews before a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.

The panel will select two state-level winners – Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year – and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The winners will be announced on October 15 at an awards ceremony in Austin at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. The 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will also be recognized.

Phelps is the PE teacher at Andy Woods Elementary School. She teaches her students how fitness positively impacts their physical and emotional well-being.

Much like adults, children can also experience stress and anxiety at various times. Phelps teaches them that daily physical activity helps them cope with these stressors better, ultimately improving their emotional health.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.