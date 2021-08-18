TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler blocking intersection of Harrison Road, Hwy 42 south of White Oak

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reports that a disabled semi-truck is causing some traffic problems in the area of Harrison Road and Highway 42 south of White Oak.

The 18-wheeler’s engine blew up, according to Lt. Josh Tubb. He says the load the trailer was carrying is being transferred to another vehicle. That process will take up to three hours, Tubb said.

