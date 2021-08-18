East Texas Now Business Break
Texas woman charged after boy struck and killed by stray bullet

Shapree Monique Stoneham was charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.(Houston Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced a charge of murder has been filed against Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy struck and killed by a stray bullet last year.

At about 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020, Jordan Allen Jr. was standing on a second story apartment balcony at the complex located at 8155 Richmond Avenue in Houston.

The boy was struck in the head by a stray bullet and rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he died on April 3, 2020.

Police said an investigation led to the identification of Stoneham as a suspect in the case. 

“She has no known relation to the victim, who appears to have been struck when Stoneham fired a gunshot from nearby,” police said.

