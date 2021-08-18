Texas woman charged after boy struck and killed by stray bullet

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced a charge of murder has been filed against Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy struck and killed by a stray bullet last year.

At about 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020, Jordan Allen Jr. was standing on a second story apartment balcony at the complex located at 8155 Richmond Avenue in Houston.

The boy was struck in the head by a stray bullet and rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he died on April 3, 2020.

Police said an investigation led to the identification of Stoneham as a suspect in the case.

“She has no known relation to the victim, who appears to have been struck when Stoneham fired a gunshot from nearby,” police said.

