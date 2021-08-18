East Texas Now Business Break
Report: 57% of Texas nursing home staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

77% of nursing home residents in Texas are fully vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KLTV)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Nationwide, more than 133,000 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 according to a new report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

They say the majority of nursing home residents have been vaccinated, but the data shows nursing home staff are less likely to be vaccinated.

In the weeks following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the number of nursing home resident cases and deaths dropped dramatically.

In their latest report, the centers for Medicare and Medicaid says 82.4% of nursing home residents nationwide have been vaccinated, and 60% of nursing home staff has been vaccinated.

In Texas, the numbers are slightly lower. 77.1% of residents are vaccinated and 56.7% of staff are vaccinated.

Staff cases and deaths have also decreased since the beginning of the year, but as cases rise nationwide, some senior living communities are moving to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.

ER Senior Management is requiring all staff members to be vaccinated by October 15 in their communities, including Meadow Lake Senior Living in Tyler.

“Now, more than ever, we need our team members’ support to carry out our shared goal of protecting our residents as much as possible. Getting vaccinated is our best option,” ER Senior Management VP of Human Resources Cindy Clark.

Employees will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or an approved reasonable accommodation to be exempt from the requirements.

They say safety is their top concern as they look to protect those most vulnerable to the virus that has taken over 8,700 nursing home residents in Texas.

