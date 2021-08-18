East Texas Now Business Break
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’

District says Governor Abbott does not have authority to usurp board’s executive power
Paris ISD
Paris ISD(KXII)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Paris ISD board of trustees made a decision about the district’s dress code as it relates to health matters in a meeting Tuesday night.

The board said that the Texas governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, the board stated. Therefore, the board voted to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.

The board did not implicitly use the words “face mask” in their statement.

You can read their statement here.

