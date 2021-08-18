Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through Wednesday with showers/thundershowers and even a stronger thunderstorm possible, even during the overnight hours tonight. A disturbance over central Texas is likely to pass over the northern and central portion of East Texas overnight tonight allowing for showers and thundershowers to persist. At this time, no severe storms are expected, but lightning/thunder is certainly possible with some of the thundershowers that move overhead. Movement of this disturbance should be from WSW to ENE. On Wednesday, a few showers will remain possible in the morning, then increased chances for showers/thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours. We are not expecting much overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but more are expected to develop during the heat of the day. Lesser rain chances on Friday, but a few are still possible, then a very slight chance on Saturday PM. Sunday through Tuesday appear to be dry as high pressure builds over the southern U. S. Temperatures should remain below normal through Thursday, then with lesser chances for rain starting on Friday, the temperatures should become much closer to normal. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane tomorrow morning and then head toward the Yucatan Peninsula, cross the peninsula and the move inland near Tampico, Mexico very late on Friday night/early on Saturday morning as a Category 1, maybe a Category 2 Hurricane. No Major Impacts on Texas from Grace. Have a great night.

