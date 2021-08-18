East Texas Now Business Break
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station

Khanh Kim Phan, 43
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
By Josh Ninke and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a woman has been arrested from Sunday night’s homicide investigation.

Khanh Kim Phan, 43, of College Station was in a car that crashed into a building at 2205 Longmire Drive, according to police. Jeffrey Bryant Blankley, 51, was found dead in the car, but police say he had been shot.

Phan was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for “possible incapacitating injuries,” according to CSPD. She was released from the hospital around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police records, Phan was also arrested early Sunday morning, after following Blankley to his apartment complex where she has an active criminal trespass warning. Phan was identified as Blankley’s ex-girlfriend.

