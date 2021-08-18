One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a woman has been arrested from Sunday night’s homicide investigation.

Khanh Kim Phan, 43, of College Station was in a car that crashed into a building at 2205 Longmire Drive, according to police. Jeffrey Bryant Blankley, 51, was found dead in the car, but police say he had been shot.

Phan was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for “possible incapacitating injuries,” according to CSPD. She was released from the hospital around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police records, Phan was also arrested early Sunday morning, after following Blankley to his apartment complex where she has an active criminal trespass warning. Phan was identified as Blankley’s ex-girlfriend.

Phan was released from the hospital at about 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, at which time she was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Phan has been transported to the Brazos County Jail. There are no other suspects in this case. (2 of 2) — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.