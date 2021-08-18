East Texas Now Business Break
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding

Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable roads(KOSA)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable roads.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the city said that due to the heavy rain numerous roadways in the city are flooded and impassable. Tyler Police and Fire are responding to several vehicles stalled in the roadway, said the release.

The city is asking that due to the continuing rain please watch out for flooded areas. Do not attempt to cross an area that is flooded. They are also asking drivers to drive at speeds that are safe for the conditions, which at this time are lower than the posted speed limits.

The city also states that they will continue to update road conditions as they come in.

