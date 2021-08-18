East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches residents make extra effort to recycle paper, plastic

Residents can recycle paper, plastic, and cardboard at the recycling center behind the...
Residents can recycle paper, plastic, and cardboard at the recycling center behind the Nacogdoches library.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking to recycle cardboard, tires, or oil, Nacogdoches Public Works is happy to help. If you’re an eco-conscious resident with plastic and paper to get rid of, you’ll need to find another way to take care of it.

“Years ago, there was a curbside recycling program,” said Cary Walker, Nacogdoches Public Works Manager. “But there wasn’t a lot of participation in it, and it wasn’t cost effective to go for the little bit of recyclable product that you got or commodity that you got.”

If you really want to find a place to recycle in Nacogdoches, one of the best places is behind the public library and the recreation center. They have bins for cardboard, paper and plastics. Other than that, you’re most likely putting everything in the trash bin.

“We understand the popularity and the right-thing-to-do attitude about recycling, but it’s a balance for us,” said Steve Bartlett, Director of Public Works. “I would suggest that if that’s a priority for you, you address that with your local council member, with the mayor and the council, and it’s something they can consider from a budgetary term to start a program.”

In addition to consumer demand, Bartlett says factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and exports overseas have changed the economics of recycling, especially in East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Booster Shot Rollout
Booster Shot Rollout
Car Runs Into House
Car Runs Into House
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas