Marshall police looking for missing 24-year-old woman in black Lincoln MKZ

Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for members of the public in and around Marshall to be on the lookout for a missing 24 year old.

Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall, was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 early Monday morning.

According to police, Hicks was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. She was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Anyone who has any information about Hicks is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen in her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ.
Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen in her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ.

