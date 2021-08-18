Marshall police looking for missing 24-year-old woman in black Lincoln MKZ

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for members of the public in and around Marshall to be on the lookout for a missing 24 year old.

Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall, was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 early Monday morning.

According to police, Hicks was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. She was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Anyone who has any information about Hicks is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen in her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ. (Marshall Police Department)

