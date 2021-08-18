Marshall police looking for missing 24-year-old woman in black Lincoln MKZ
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for members of the public in and around Marshall to be on the lookout for a missing 24 year old.
Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall, was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 early Monday morning.
According to police, Hicks was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. She was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.
Anyone who has any information about Hicks is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
