East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.(CNN Newsource / McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at locations in the United States starting Sept. 1, for a limited time. Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafe Bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s is coming off a strong quarter, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumping nearly 26%.

The company credited its BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich for the high growth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting
Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing 1 person
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible