Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount Enterprise man in critical condition.

According to a preliminary report for the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-225, approximately four miles south of the city of Henderson in Rusk County said the report.

The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte was traveling southbound on FM-225 at the same time the driver of a 2016 Kia Optima was traveling northbound on the same roadway. According to officials the driver of the Forte crossed the center stripe and struck the Optima.

Shaun Cooper, 39, of Mount Enterprise was the driver of the Kia Forte he was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in critical condition.

Conshneka Williams, 36, of Longview, was the driver of the Optima, Williams was flown to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

