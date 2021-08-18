Longview ISD superintendent assures parents of vigilance in bus services, safety

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From Longview ISD:

Longview ISD is working aggressively to remedy issues of scheduling and logistics that occurred with some of the district’s school buses on the first day of school.

Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation, and Technology, said that while some complications are to be expected at the start of a new school year, “we do not accept anything less than 100 percent when it comes to the safe, timely departure and arrival of all our students.”

“Many of us in administration are parents as well, and we completely understand how stressful and alarming this can be to our students and their families,” he said. “We do not accept even a single student being brought home late, or to the wrong location.”

Dr. Guidry said that two students were dropped off at locations other than their residence, one of whom was placed on the wrong bus accidentally, and a few LISD students arrived home later than anticipated for the first day of school.

“We are looking into the specific causes of these errors and delays on day one, and we’re working to correct these issues so they do not continue,” he said. “We’ve already seen many of these issues corrected today, with some routes being completed ahead of schedule on the second day of school.”

Dr. Guidry explained that the Zonar bus tracking system has been installed on Longview ISD buses, and “once we finalize our student rosters we will be able to distribute cards.”

“Soon we hope that the ‘Z Pass’ application will help our families keep track of their students once they are on the school bus,” he said. “While we’re seeing improvements in Transportation from previous years, we still believe that significant improvements can be made.”

“We want our community to know that we hear and share their concerns. Longview ISD is committed to remedying these issues in a comprehensive and timely manner,” he added.

