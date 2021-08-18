Longview firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters responded to a call of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, a home at the corner of El Paso and Edwards streets was burning when they arrived. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get it under control. No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials believe it originated from the dining room area. The cause is under investigation, but the fire department does not think the fire is suspicious. There were no injuries reported.

