Lions make tough decision and cut Lufkin native Don Muhlbach after 17 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A nearly two-decade career looks to be over for former Lufkin Panther Don Muhlbach.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made the news known at his Tuesday press conference. The cut will be official on Wednesday. Muhlbach spent 17 years with the franchise as their long snapper. Muhlbach ranks second all-time for the Lions in season played.

#Lions have released LS Don Muhlbach.



Statement from Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyxAcbtHBh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

“Look, I’ve got the utmost respect for Don, I played with Don. He played 17 seasons, 260 games, 37th overall all-time games played in this league,” Campbell said. “Dude’s a pro. He’s an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization and always will. He’s always represented as well. He’s an outstanding teammate who is always locked in. A man of his word, so, I hate it man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him, but that’s coming down the wire and I’d be remiss if I didn’t open up with that for him.”

Muhlbach played college football at Texas A&M. He entered the league in 2004 as an undrafted free agent for the Ravens before signing a deal with the Lions and the rest is history.

“I really think that just the best way to put it is it was time. It’s time,” Campbell said of Muhlbach. “Look, I told those guys out there, as weird as this may sound, this doesn’t mean that he was beaten out. (Scott) Daly’s here and he’s still gotta compete for a job and he knows that, as does everybody else on this roster, but it just was time. Shoot, man, I wish him the best -- he and his family -- and he’s a stud. I hate that we had to be the ones to do this.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.