Harrison County Jail removed from state’s non-compliant list

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Harrison County Jail from its non-compliant list.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited two areas where the Harrison County Jail was found to be non-compliant in a June 1, 2021 inspection report. The citations were made following the death of an inmate while in the jail’s custody on March 1.

As of Wednesday, August 18, the Harrison County Jail had been removed from the non-compliant list.

Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.

