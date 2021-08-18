East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County Jail removed from state’s non-compliant list

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Harrison County Jail from its non-compliant list.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited two areas where the Harrison County Jail was found to be non-compliant in a June 1, 2021 inspection report. The citations were made following the death of an inmate while in the jail’s custody on March 1.

As of Wednesday, August 18, the Harrison County Jail had been removed from the non-compliant list.

Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Authorities slowing traffic on Highway 149 after truck leaks substance
Authorities slowing traffic on Highway 149 near Lakeport after truck leaks substance
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting was found Tuesday morning.
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
Ashley Phelps (far left in green) was nominated by Tyler ISD to be a Texas Teacher of the Year...
Tyler ISD names Andy Woods PE teacher as Texas Teacher of the Year finalist
A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount...
Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County