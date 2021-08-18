East Texas Now Business Break
Former ‘Jack, Apache Cam Johnson heading to Europe for professional basketball

Cam Johnson and teammates
Cam Johnson and teammates(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cameron Johnson is heading to Europe for professional basketball after playing college basketball at SFA and Tyler Junior College.

Johnson is set to join Apollon Limassol B.C., a professional team in Cyprus.

Johnson earned second team Southland Conference honors this past year with the Jacks. Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA. In his final season with SFA, Johnson tallied 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points.

