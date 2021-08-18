East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the NW sections of East Texas until 10 PM this evening. The Tyler / Longview / Jacksonville area is not in the Watch. Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties are in the watch area. An additional 2″ of rain, or more, is possible through this evening which could cause more minor flash flooding in an already soaked area of ETX. Stay Alert. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected to continue to move through portions of East Texas through at least the middle portion of the evening hours before the rain ends before midnight. At this time, we are looking at another disturbance moving overhead tomorrow morning that could produce more showers/thundershowers during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Rain begins to taper off during the afternoon/evening hours. We are not expecting but a few showers or thundershowers on Friday afternoon, then we dry out for several days. Drying out and Heating up will be the trend this weekend and early next week. High temperatures may climb into the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Category 1 Hurricane Grace continues to move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and is likely to move inland along the Yucatan near dawn tomorrow morning, then move inland again south of Tampico, Mexico before dawn on Saturday morning. In both instances, Grace should be a Category 1 or even a Category 2 Hurricane at both landfalls. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

More showers/thundershowers possible in the morning, tapering off PM Hours.
Flash Flood Watch for NW Counties until 10 PM Tonight.
Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips