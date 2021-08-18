Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the NW sections of East Texas until 10 PM this evening. The Tyler / Longview / Jacksonville area is not in the Watch. Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties are in the watch area. An additional 2″ of rain, or more, is possible through this evening which could cause more minor flash flooding in an already soaked area of ETX. Stay Alert. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected to continue to move through portions of East Texas through at least the middle portion of the evening hours before the rain ends before midnight. At this time, we are looking at another disturbance moving overhead tomorrow morning that could produce more showers/thundershowers during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Rain begins to taper off during the afternoon/evening hours. We are not expecting but a few showers or thundershowers on Friday afternoon, then we dry out for several days. Drying out and Heating up will be the trend this weekend and early next week. High temperatures may climb into the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Category 1 Hurricane Grace continues to move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and is likely to move inland along the Yucatan near dawn tomorrow morning, then move inland again south of Tampico, Mexico before dawn on Saturday morning. In both instances, Grace should be a Category 1 or even a Category 2 Hurricane at both landfalls. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.