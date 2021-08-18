East Texas man fits nearly portable pipe organ into office space

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no doubt they take up a lot of space. When you think pipe organ, you think: big church. But there is an East Texan who has his very own pipe organ in his office in Kilgore.

It looks like a normal office, except for the organ against the wall. But when it’s played the sound comes from a cabinet of organ pipes against another wall. Lorenz Maycher has a pipe organ in his office.

“This organ actually was the residential organ for William Teague, who was the organ professor at Centenary College in Shreveport for decades, and organist at St Mark’s Cathedral,” Maycher said.

The organ was custom-built for Teague by some friends.

“[He was] also a very, very close friend of Roy Perry’s and Nora and Jimmy Williams. And they built this little organ for him for his residence,” Maycher said.

As far as pipe organs go, it’s tiny, but it’s still pretty big, and has a pretty big sound. Maycher said one day he was talking to Teague who then confessed he didn’t know what to do with the organ now that he was getting older.

“And he said, ‘Lorenz, I just can’t play this organ anymore. I’m in my nineties, my feet are swollen. I play two or three pedals at the same time. My hands don’t cooperate, and I don’t have any meat on me to sit on the bench anymore. It hurts,’” Maycher said. “He said who would want it? And I said I’d like to have it for the office.”

Teague said come and get it, so Lorenz hired a friend to work on just that.

“He disassembled it in one day,” Maycher said.

The parts were packed up and shipped to Lorenz.

“By the next day this office was full of crates,” Maycher said.

Then, well, Lorenz was not sure what to do.

“And so I called my friend who had taken it apart and he said well everything’s numbered. You can put it together yourself. And I did,” Maycher said.

And that is how Lorenz Maycher, founder of the East Texas Pipe Organ Festival, has a “nearly portable” pipe organ, so he can enjoy some J.S. Bach coming out of his own fingers whenever he wants, without getting someone to unlock a church.

Teague died at 97 in June of 2020. Roy Perry and Nora and Jimmy Williams who made the organ, built several church pipe organs in East Texas, and many others around the country.

