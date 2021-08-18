East Texas Now Business Break
‘Do not give up’: Americans help Afghans in new homeland

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the...
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)(Shekib Rahmani | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Across the U.S., the agencies that resettle refugees and volunteers are scrambling to help Afghan citizens who are fleeing their country after helping the U.S. during the 20-year war there.

Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas, said they would typically get a week or so notice that families are arriving in the cities where they’ll be resettled.

But with the events in Afghanistan, the process is accelerating. In Minnesota, the pleas for help from Afghans have been filling up Caroline Clarin’s phone for days.

She and her wife have already helped a handful of Afghans get visas, and are working on helping more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

