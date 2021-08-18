East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not...
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport evacuation obstacles
Tyler Transit making upgrades on buses and adjusting routes.
WebXtra: City of Tyler gets input on public transportation
KLTV's Jeff Chavez speaks with Tyler Transit General Manager James Torres.
WebXtra: Tyler Transit