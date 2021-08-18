East Texas Now Business Break
Cop’s murder charge dropped over concern about ex-prosecutor

Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a Houston police officer for his role in a fraudulent drug raid that left two homeowners dead.(Houston police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a Houston police officer for his role in a fraudulent drug raid that left two homeowners dead.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday that the case against Officer Felipe Gallegos would be re-presented to the grand jury. That’s after concerns arose about the now-former prosecutor who previously handled the case.

Gallegos was charged with murdering Dennis Tuttle. Now-former Officer Gerald Goines remains charged with multiple counts, including murder, in the deaths of Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

Goines led the January 2019 raid, and prosecutors say he lied to obtain the warrant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

