East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chief Deputy shot in Burleson County while attempting to serve warrant

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of Snook near County Road 230. The sheriff says his injuries are serious but he’s expected to survive.
By Kassandra Tucker, Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant off FM 60 near County Road 230 Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station and later transferred to St. Joseph in Bryan.

“He has suffered a serious gunshot wound and from what I’m understanding he will recover but it is a serious situation,” said Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

According to a Facebook post on behalf of his wife, Pollock is “in a lot of pain” and the family is discussing surgery now.

A spokesman for DPS said the gunman is barricaded and multiple law enforcement agencies are now engaged in a standoff with the individual at the home on FM 60 where the shooting occurred. They believe he is armed, but didn’t know with what kind of weapon. Despite knowing that, DPS officials stressed there was no danger to the public.

Currently, FM 60 is closed west of Snook and east of Highway 36. Drivers and residents should avoid the area.

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of FM 60.

Chief Deputy Pollock was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in College Station in an unmarked patrol vehicle as officers in College Station provided a police escort to the hospital. He was then sent to St. Joseph where multiple officers remain at this evening as he receives medical treatment.

No other information was provided about the situation or what led up to the shooting.

DPS, Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputies, personnel from Bryan and College Station police departments, and Brazos County are assisting in this incident.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot
Mugshot of Earington Mumphrey from the Panola County Detention Center.
Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting
Paris ISD
Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’
Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Kilgore bike trail
Kilgore making additions to city mountain bike trail
Kilgore bike tour
Fiscal General de Texas Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton wants Texas Supreme Court to ban school district mask mandates
Judge Nathaniel Moran
Smith County Commissioners receive presentation on additional courtroom space in the county
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent assures parents of vigilance in bus services, safety