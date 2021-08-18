Authorities slowing traffic on Highway 149 near Lakeport after truck leaks substance

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are slowing traffic on Highway 149 in the area of FM 349.

According to the Lakeport police chief Chris Vaughn, the driver of a 18-wheeler was driving on Highway 149 when the valve came loose and chicken byproduct began to leak onto the road. The driver attempted to put the valve back in but the byproduct continued to come out, spilling onto the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Elderville-Lakeport Fire Department responded to the scene.

TxDOT is on the scene working to clean up the byproduct. The company who owns the truck is also sending a crew to assist with cleanup.

Authorities are asking anyone coming through the area to be cautious and slow down.

