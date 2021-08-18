East Texas Now Business Break
Around 300 motorcyclists to stop in Wichita Falls during Legacy Run

Around 300 motorcyclists to stop in Wichita Falls for Legacy Run
Around 300 motorcyclists to stop in Wichita Falls for Legacy Run(The American Legion)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 300 motorcycles will come roaring through Wichita Falls next Monday.

It’s part of the National American Legion Riders Annual Legacy Run.

The ride goes across the nation every year, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans.

They will be at American Legion Post 169 next week for lunch.

